Students welcome Covid vaccine discounts

Taxi hailing apps and food delivery companies are to offer discounted rides and meals for customers who get a COVID-19 jab. Avimule Sibanda, a Sheffield Hallam University student said it was welcome news and would boost vaccine uptake among students and young people. Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are among companies who will be giving out incentives. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!