Safer roads group urge more caution from drivers

South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership is urging road users to be cautious and “do the right thing” when it comes to speed. The campaign group has joined forces with South Yorkshire Police to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding. Nationally, excess speed is a contributory factor in one in three fatal road collisions. “The Slow Down Save Lives” campaign aims to remind people of the risks and consequences of speeding and encourage them to stick to the limit and travel to the conditions of the road. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!