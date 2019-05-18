State of Sheffield event addresses city challenges

A public event hosted by the Sheffield City Partnership brought together local stakeholders to hear perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing the city. The event, held at Bramall Lane, was introduced by Lord Blunkett, chair of the Sheffield City Partnership Board, and addressed issues ranging from crime and inequality to climate change and sustainability development. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..