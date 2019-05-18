Digital Festival launched at Castle House

A festival celebrating Sheffield’s digital and creativity sector has been launched at the Ko-Host event space in the recently opened Castle House development. The week-long festival explores the cross-over between technology and creativity and offers an opportunity for creative and tech entrepreneurs and companies to showcase their achievements. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to event organiser Jonathan Briggs, co-founder of Field design agency.
