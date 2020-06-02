South Yorkshire charity wins Queen’s Award

The Sleep Charity, based in Doncaster, has won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, one of the highest accolades in the voluntary and community sector. Founded in 2012, the charity has a focus on helping children and adults deal with sleeping difficulties. According to founder and chief executive, Vicki Dawson, around 40 percent of people suffer with sleep issues in the UK. A recent survey carried out by the charity showed that sleeping difficulties can come about through a change in routine or due to anxiety around money problems or other issues and that the coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on children’s sleep patterns. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!