Sheffield Student’s Union staff demand full pay for furloughed workers

Staff at the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union have expressed disappointment at university plans to reduce the wages of furloughed staff to 80 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic. Sheffield Live! spoke to Josh Berlyne, who works part-time in a student union cafe and is a Unite the Union representative at Sheffield University Students’ Union. Sean Johnson reports.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..