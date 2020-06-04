Funding award to promote Rotherham history

Rotherham Council have secured a £38,000 grant from Historic England to boost engagement with the town’s historic landmarks using arts and digital technologies. The grant is part of a Covid-19 response scheme to make it easier for residents to engage with local heritage. It will focus on Keppel’s Column in Thorpe Hesley, Catcliffe Cone in Catcliffe and Waterloo Kiln in Swinton. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Councillor Sarah Allen, cabinet member for cleaner, greener communities.