Skatepark grant award to aid re-opening

Sheffield’s Onboard Skatepark has been awarded a £48,748 grant from the Youth Endowment Fund to provide safe and supported sessions for young people as it reopens to the public. Founded in 2012, the skatepark on Little London Road is offering sessions 3-4 times a week with key worker support and a focus on engaging vulnerable young people and reducing risk of offending. Sheffield Live! reporter Jeremiah Malikebu spoke to Amy Cooper, co-founder and manager of Onboard Skatepark.