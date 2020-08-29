Campaign launched to support brain tumour charity

Sheffield student, Emeline Gilhooley, who has herself suffered a brain tumour, is backing the Brain Tumour Charity’s campaign to raise vital funds for cancer research. The charity is releasing five T-shirt designs with the theme Great Minds to raise awareness and funds for the national charity. Emeline, who lives in Meersbrook, spoke to Sheffield Live! about the campaign and the impact of the brain tumour on her everyday life. Azz Mohammed reports.