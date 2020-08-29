Campaigners urge halt toYemeni deportations

Yemeni community activists and supporters gathered at Sheffield Town Hall to protest against government plans to deport 21 Yemeni asylum seekers, some currently in detention centres. Campaigners say war-torn Yemen is not a safe place to return the asylum seekers and the deportations should be stopped. Speaking to Sheffield Live!, Muna Taha, a member of the Yemeni community said British weapons and policies had contributed to the crisis in Yemen. Baillor Jalloh reports.