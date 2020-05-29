Sheffield schools re-opening delayed to 15th June

Sheffield Council has responded to pressure from teachers and parents by extending until 15th June the date on which schools are planned to re-open. Government advice was to reopen on 1st June however over thirty local authorities in England have pushed back the re-opening date while schools in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are not planned to re-open before September. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Toby Mallinson, district joint secretary for the National Education Union.