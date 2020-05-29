Council apologises over 5G mast missed deadline

Sheffield Council has apologised after missing a planning deadline that would have enabled community views to be considered in an application to install a telecommunications mast on Rustlings Road. The Council had a 56 day period in which to respond to a telecommunications planning application by Vodafone to install a 5G mast at a sensitive site opposite Endcliffe Park. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Andrew Sangar, councillor for Fullwood ward.
