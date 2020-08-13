Sheffield road second most polluted in UK

A survey published by Friends of the Earth has shown the Sheffield station taxi rank to be the second most polluted road in the country. According to the report the station taxi rank had the second highest level of nitrogen dioxide and the annual average was more than double the recommended safe limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Abrar Hussain, secretary general for the GMB S75 taxi branch.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..