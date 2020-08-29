Sheffield resident returns from Colombia lockdown

A Sheffield-based business woman who was stuck in Colombia for nearly seven months due to Covid-19 has finally returned home. Natalia Welch went to Colombia in March on a business trip and to visit family and friends but found herself stuck in Colombia’s Covid-19 lockdown with airports shut and planes grounded. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Natalia said she was later diagnosed with Covid-19 and feared for her life. Baillor Jalloh reports.