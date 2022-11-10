Sheffield pupils among international poetry award winners

Fourteen year old Isabelle Pollard from Wales High School and 17 year old Oenone Wirth from Silverdale High School are among 15 winners of the Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award. The prestigious international poetry competition judged over 13,500 poems submitted by over 6,000 young poets aged 11 to 17. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Isabelle Pollard.