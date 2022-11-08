Construction begins at Rotherham’s Forge Island

Construction works have begun on Rotherham’s flagship leisure destination and regeneration project at Forge Island. The waterside scheme is planned to include a boutique cinema, hotel and restaurants alongside an attractive public square and a new pedestrian bridge connecting the development to the wider town centre. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Rotherham Council leader Chris Read and site manager Nigel Perkin.