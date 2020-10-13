Sheffield professor named in BAME 50 list

Sheffield resident and university professor Laura Serrant OBE has been recognised as one of the most influential health figures in the country in the BAME50 list published by Health Service Journal. Serrant, who graduated from Sheffield Hallam University is currently Head of the School of Nursing at Manchester Metropolitan University and was awarded an OBE in 2018 for services to health policy. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..