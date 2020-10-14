Activists call for end to hostile environment policy

Over 70 human rights activists mounted a protest outside Vulcan House as part of the Justice For Simba campaign. The protest was part of the “Solidarity Knows No Borders” days of action to end what they describe as the government’s hostile environment towards asylum seekers. Earlier this year Simba Mujakachi was charged nearly £100,000 to receive life saving surgery. Baillor Jalloh reports.
