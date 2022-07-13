Sheffield Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslim communities across South Yorkshire took part in the celebration of Eid al-Adha over the weekend. The festival is marked by special prayers and feasts and follows Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. In Sheffield prayers were performed in parks and mosques across the city. Wahid Nazir, a committee member at Ghausia Mosque on Firth Park Road, spoke to Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh.