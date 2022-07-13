Police campaign targets van drivers on road safety

A new campaign has been launched by South Yorkshire Police in partnership with South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership urging van drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy. The campaign reminds drivers and businesses about the importance of having a properly maintained and correctly loaded vehicle. A video is to also circulate online from next week. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership manager Joanne Wherle.
