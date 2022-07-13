Sheffield Councillor: Tory leadership needs fresh ideas

Lewis Chinchen, the Conservative Councillor for Stocksbridge and Upper Don has told Sheffield Live! his party needs a fresh start. His comments comes as candidates hoping to replace Boris Johnson as the next leader of the Tory party and Prime Minster of the UK unveil their plans. Meanwhile, the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady has announced that eight contenders will go into the first round of voting by Conservative MPs – Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat and Nadhim Zahawi. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!