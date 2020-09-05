Sheffield mum’s campaign against forced return to school

A Sheffield woman’s petition campaign to let parents decide on safe return to schools has racked up over 100,000 signatures. Jennifer Dunstan launched her “Don’t Fine Parents” petition on social media and plans to take legal action against forced return to schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jennifer’s son attends a Special Needs School and she herself suffers from an auto-immune disorder. She spoke to Sheffield Live! about her concerns for care of her son in case she catches the virus. Azz Mohammed reports.