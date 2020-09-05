Sheffield dentist to swim the Channel for charity

Sheffield dentist, Jim Lafferty, is preparing to swim the English Channel to raise funds for the dental charity DentAid which helps those in the UK and overseas who cannot afford dental treatment. Jim, who lives in Nether Edge and works at Orgreave Dental Surgery hopes to cross from Dover to Calais in around 12 hours and aims to raise at least £5,000. The marathon swim is planned between 9th and 15th September depending on weather conditions. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!