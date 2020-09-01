New cycle track for Hillsborough Park

A new cycle track to be built in Hillsborough Park has received planning approval as part of a scheme to encourage more people to take up cycling. The charity behind the project, Access Sports, hopes to encourage more women, minority ethnic groups and people with disabilities to learn to ride. Despite 26 objections from local residents, the £250,000 scheme was approved unanimously. The track will have an area for learning to ride and as well storage space and other facilities to be housed in containers. The project is said to cost around £250,000 and is funded externally. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Peter Price, councillor for Shiregreen and Brightside and chair of Sheffield Council’s Cycle Forum.