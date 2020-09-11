Covid cases spike in Sharrow and Broomhall

There has been a rise in Covid-19 cases in Sheffield in the last week with significant spikes in Sharrow and Broomhall. Schools have also seen new Covid-19 cases with Meersbrook Primary School being the most recent to send children home. Greg Fell, Sheffield’s Director of Public Health told Sheffield Live the increases relate mainly to younger people aged 20 to 25 and may be due to students returning to Sheffield early. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!