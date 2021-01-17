Sheffield imam encourages vaccine take-up

Imam Sheik Sadaqat Hussain, who preaches at Madina Mosque in Wolseley Road, has advised Sheffield Muslims to take up the Covid-19 vaccine. His comments follow approval by the British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA) of use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by Muslims in the UK. According to a BIMA statement the organisation consulted experts in infectious diseases, the pharmaceutical industry and public health before recommending the use of the vaccine. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..