Charity urges government to extend benefit uplift

Citizens Advice Sheffield is urging the government to extend the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift that is due to stop at the end of March. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Frances Potter, lead on research and campaigns at the charity said: ‘I’m really glad that all the parliamentarians I have spoken to are putting pressure on the government to extend the uplift.” Her comments comes as Labour leader Sir Kier Stermer, asked the government to extend the scheme. Baillor Jalloh reports.