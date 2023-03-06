Sheffield hosts climate conference

More than 20 schools from across South Yorkshire took part in the region’s first face-to-face school’s climate conference, held at Victoria Hall. The aim of the event was to engage pupils in learning about the climate crisis, possible solutions and how they can get involved. The event also included a climate related art competition. Sheffield Live! Baillor Jalloh spoke to some of the students participating and to Richard Souter, co-ordinator of the event.