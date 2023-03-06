Council property repairs backlog reduced, says councillor

Sheffield Council has made improvements in tackling the repair backlogs of council properties, according to councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of the Housing Policy Committee. Last year the local authority was criticised for hundreds of repair backlogs in council properties but councillor Johnson, speaking to Sheffield Live! said there has been a “lot of good progress out there”. Baillor Jalloh reports.
