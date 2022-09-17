Sheffield Cathedral to broadcast Queen’s funeral

Sheffield Cathedral will have a live broadcast screen open to the public in the cathedral court for the duration of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. The Queen visited the Cathedral in 2015 for the Royal Maundy service. Throughout the 10-day national period of mourning, the cathedral has opened its doors to those who wish to write in a book of condolence, light a candle or lay flowers. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Ben Rossi, development manager for Sheffield Cathedral.