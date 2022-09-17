Campaigners press for better bus services

Campaigners are calling for bus services in Sheffield to be brought into public ownership to improve performance and to keep fares affordable. Citing cancellations, delays and price increases as driving people off the buses, they are hopeful that the new mayor Oliver Coppard will be prepared to intervene. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to former bus worker and secretary of Sheffield Trades Union Council Martin Mayer.
