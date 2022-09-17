Pensioner couple pay tribute to Queen

A Sheffield couple who watched, in the 1950s, the proclamation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II on a black and white television, have spoken of their delight to witness South Yorkshire’s proclamation of the new King. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Allan and Hilda Wisbey, both in their 90s, said it was important to bed able to witness South Yorkshire’s declaration of King Charles III ascension to the throne.
