Sheffield businesses views sought on coronavirus recovery

Sheffield Council and Sheffield Chamber of Commerce are surveying businesses affected by Covid-19 to gather feedback on the impact of lockdown and plans for recovery. Alexis Krachai, vice president of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce told Sheffield Live! that a return to business normality will require a vaccine or maintanance measures that could take up until the middle of next year to have in place. Azz Mohammed reports.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..