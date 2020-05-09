Pollution levels reduced by lockdown

Pollution levels in Sheffield have reduced, with Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) lowered by 25 per cent according to a Sheffield clean air campaigner, as more people have been staying at home and driving less. Graham Turnbull, founder of Clean Air Sheffield, said: “I’m hoping things don’t go back to normal if normal is roads full of cars causing a lot of noise and pollution”. Turnbull noted that a variety of issues affect air quality in the city such as solid fuel burning, the weather and the direction of the wind, but reported that city-wide monitoring of pollution showed approximately 25 per cent reduction in NO2 since the lockdown when compared to the same weeks in previous years. Bethany Gavaghan reports for Sheffield Live!