Sheffield Americans react as new president takes office

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th US President issuing a call for unity and renewal. In his inaugural speech, he promised to be a president for “all Americans” and urged people to come together. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Rob Speranza and Dr. Anita Franklin, American residents living in Sheffield, about Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.
