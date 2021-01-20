Hospital trust seek communication volunteers

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is appealing for volunteers to help keep patients in touch with relatives unable to visit due to the national lockdown. The trust, which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Mexborough Montagu, is appealing for people to take on the ‘communication volunteer’ role to help patients to video call their loved ones and to provide updates on a patient’s care to their relatives. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!