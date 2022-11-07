Sheffield activists join London rally calling for a general election

Two full coaches of Sheffield anti-austerity campaigners joined the national demonstration in London on Saturday calling for a general election. The “Drive out the Tories” protest was organised by the People’s Assembly Against Austerity, a grass root organisation campaigning against cuts and hardship. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor spoke to campaigners Carrie Hedderwick, Ebru Garbutt and Rachel Bradley.
