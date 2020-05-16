Scrutiny concerns as Council meetings cancelled

Opposition councillors are raising concerns about the lack of scrutiny of Sheffield Council business due to cancellation of council meetings. Douglass Johnson, Green Party councillor for City ward spoke to Sheffield Live! about how processes have been adapted to the lockdown but said it was a concern that scrutiny committee, cabinet and full council meetings had been cancelled. Azz Mohammed reports.
