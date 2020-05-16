Community groups offer support in next phase of Covid-19 response

Mike Hodson, secretary of Carter Knowle and Millhouses Community Group, has called on Sheffield Council to engage with local community support groups to support the scaling-up of testing, contact tracing and isolation. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Hodson said the next phase of Covid-19 response can not be done effectively without the support of community groups who know their neighbourhoods and the people who are vulnerable. Azz Mohammed reports.
