Over 100 Covid-9 deaths in Sheffield care homes

There have been over 100 Covid-19 related deaths in Sheffield care homes, according to Ruth Grainger, health protection manager with Sheffield Council. Covid-19 related deaths in Sheffield hospitals have exceeded 200 but average daily deaths have been falling since mid April. Grainger said those needing treatment for non-Covid-19 related health issues should put their personal health first as the NHS has the capacity to respond. She stressed the importance of keeping to social distancing and handwashing advice and said those planning Eid celebrations should do so with their own household members. Azz Mohammed reports.