School vouchers relaunched amid food criticism

The national supermarket voucher scheme for free school meals has reopened following criticism of sub-standard food parcels delivered to eligible pupils. Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has recently highlighted examples of food parcels being “just not good enough.” Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Christine Batchford, manager of the social supermarket at Rotherham Minster.
