Food banks under pressure as demand grows

Food banks in Sheffield are struggling to respond to demand which has inceased rapidly as a result of the cost of living crisis. Sheffield S6 Food Bank has been supporting around 1200 people a week this year, compared to 150 people a week in March 2020. The charity says they have to rely on those who can to donate money so they can purchase additional food to help the growing number of those struggling. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Alison Wise.