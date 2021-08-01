Activists demand end to bus privatisation

Environmental activists and trade unionists gathered outside Sheffield Town hall with a call to bring buses back into public ownership. The demonstration was organised by the Sheffield Climate Campaign Umbrella Group COP26 Coalition. Fran Posthlethwaite from Better Buses for South Yorkshire campaign group said the buses are “in crisis and fare prices have gone through the roof”. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
