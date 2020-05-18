Rotherham Council announce funding for adult care sector

Rotherham Council have announced a £1.5m emergency financial package for adult social care including additional payments to care homes and support to services for adults with learning disabilities and autism. The extra funding is part of government assistance to local authorities reponding to the Covid-19 pandemic. In Rotherham, 21 out of the 34 care homes have been affected. Care homes will receive grants of £15k towards increased costs such as training and the availability of personal protective equipment. Sheffield Live reporter Azz Mohammed Spoke to the councillor David Roche cabinet member for public health and adult social care at Rotherham Council.