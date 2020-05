Sheffield Flourish, the mental health charity and publisher of Sheffield Mental Health Guide, is maintaining a phone helpline and has moved other support activities online. Deputy mental health director Jo Eckerseley spoke to Sheffield Live! about the impact of the lockdown on mental health support services in Sheffield. Azz Mohammed reports.

Sheffield Flourish helpline: 0114 2737009

Sheffield Mental Health Guide: https://www.sheffieldmentalhealth.co.uk/