Schools cycle challenge for Sheffield charities

A pair of cyclists are planning a one day cycling challenge around all of Sheffield’s 165 schools as part of Move More month. Andrew Noble and Craig Malkin are part of the Links School Sports Partnership and came up with the idea to promote cycling and to raise money for local charities. The route, starting and finishing at Forge Valley School, will cover around 160 miles. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..