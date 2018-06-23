Record year for Dearne Valley bitterns

The Old Moor wetlands nature reserve in Dearne Valley has reported a record breeding season for one of Britain’s rarest and most elusive breeding birds, the bittern, with three active nests and eleven chicks recorded. The RSPB reserve has been developed as a wetlands habitat over the last fifteen years in a location that was once a post-mining wasteland. Bitterns first nested at the reserve in 2010. Steve Buckley, for Sheffield Live!, spoke to visitor experience manager Danielle Meyer.