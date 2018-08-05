Hen Harrier Day comes to Devonshire Green

Sheffield wildlife campaigners brought this year’s Hen Harrier Day to Devonshire Green to raise awareness of illegal persecution that has left the bird an endangered species. According to Natural England, 2018 has been the most successful season in a decade, with 9 breeding pairs, but far short of the 300 pairs the UK could host. Baillor Jalloh reports for Shefield Live!
