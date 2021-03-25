Pop-up vaccination centre held in memory of Firth Park mosque leader

A pop-up vaccination centre was held at the Jamia Ghaussia Mosque in Sheffield in memory of former mosque chairman and father of five Haji Ahmed Mahmood. The mosque leader helped to set up the vaccination clinic but died from Covid-19 before he was able to receive the life-saving jab. Sheffield Live! spoke to Kashmir Malik, trustee of the Jamia Ghausia Mosque, Dr Jennie Joyce, a GP and clinical lead for Foundry Primary Care Network and Rachel Smith, headteacher at Firvale Academy. Azz Mohammed reports.