Retail giant John Lewis announces Sheffield Closure

The retail giant John Lewis has announced that it will close its Sheffield store in the city centre. The company is to close the store as part of eight store closures across the UK due to changes in the way people shop. John Lewis recently reported big losses, stating certain locations such as Sheffield cannot sustain a large store. Two hundred and ninety nine jobs in Sheffield are under threat. A consultation is to be launched with staff. Councillors have raised concerns at the closure as to how it may have a knock on effect for businesses across Sheffield. The news comes as Sheffield is to benefit from almost £50m of funding over the next twelve months from the Mayoral Combined Authority to support its recovery, including major investment in Sheffield city centre and high streets across the region. Sheffield Live spoke to Councillor Martin Smith.